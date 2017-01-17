Telarus Nabs Former Level 3, Windstream/PaeTec, EarthLink Channel Manager

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

Master agent Telarus has hired a channel veteran of multiple telecommunications organizations to lead its partner efforts in the Southeast U.S.

Bobby Fabris is the new senior partner development manager of the region, tasked with recruiting new partners and helping to expand existing partners' businesses.

Fabris called Telarus, which provides data center, voice, cloud and business-data services, the “fastest-growing organization in the channel."

“I am really looking forward to helping new and existing partners in the southeast unleash their growth potential using the assets Telarus has built and purchased over the past decade," Fabris said.

Fabris most recently worked as a regional channel manager for Level 3. He also managed channel sales for Impact Telecom, Windstream Communications and EarthLink Business. He worked at PaeTec/Windstream for 10 years. He has experience in both direct and indirect sales, especially in network and UCaaS.

“Bobby is a seasoned industry veteran who understands how to attract top-selling partners and open their minds to all of the unique tools and resource Telarus provides for them to grow their cloud, network, and UCaaS practices," said Ruth Morford, Telarus’ regional vice president of the southeast region. “From his time at Level 3 and Windstream, we’ve experienced firsthand his unique ability to help his partners exceed their own growth targets. He’ll be a huge asset for our partners in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee."