Telarus Hires Net2Phone, Jive Alum to Manage VXSuite Channel Efforts

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

Telarus, the master agent and cloud services distributor, has hired a unified-communication-as-a-service (UCaaS) veteran to manage channel efforts for its recently acquired VXSuite products.

Karie Huzzey is Telarus’ new national channel development manager. CEO Adam Edwards said she will help improve training, quoting and support. Huzzey is leading a channel team dedicated to VXSuite, a line of solutions designed to measure and analyze network and VoIP quality.

“The magic of VXSuite is that is that it allows our traditional partners to become unified communications experts, which is why we bought the company a year ago," Edwards said. “With Karie leading the VXSuite channel team, our partners can expect an increased amount of training, quick turn-around of price quotes, and a valuable resource they can call upon when they need help closing network and VOIP monitoring deals."

Telarus first announced plans to acquire VXSuite at our Cloud Partners event in 2015. The master's agents have had free access to certain VXSuite services, including circuit monitoring. Roger Blohm, Telarus executive vice president and president of VXSuite, said Huzzey will help partners improve recurring revenue while winning more UCaaS deals.

“After we were acquired by Telarus, we put our own ambitions on hold to help Telarus focus on expanding its core business of cloud infrastructure: fiber, coax, MPLS, UCaaS, and SD-WAN," Blohm said. “Now that we’ve successfully rolled out free circuit monitoring and have improved partner awareness of the importance of network monitoring, we feel it’s time to dedicate more resources to the VXSuite line of products that are so critical to cloud infrastructure and protecting the user experience."

Huzzey previously worked for Net2Phone in channel sales and business development, and also worked for Jive Communications. She was executive director of the partner program at Yiptel. She said she looks forward to leveraging her business relationships and UCaaS knowledge in her new job.

“Telarus has been the only master agent who has consistently focused on building, and acquiring, software tools that make their partners UCaaS experts," she said.

it's been a busy month for Telarus, which last week Telarus announced the hiring of a new senior partner development manager.