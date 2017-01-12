Tech Data Does Distribution Deal With DataXoom

PRESS RELEASE — CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Data Corporation (Nasdaq:TECD) today announced an agreement with DataXoom to provide value-added mobile data services to its network of solution providers in the United States through the company's Client and Mobile Solutions division.

Mobile data traffic is expected to reach 30.6 exabytes (EBs) per month globally by 2020, an eightfold increase from 2015 and three times as fast as fixed IP traffic growth over the same period, according to the Cisco® Visual Networking IndexTM Forecast, 2015-2020. As a point of reference, 5 EBs have been characterized as all the words ever spoken by human beings.

With DataXoom, Tech Data can help solution providers capitalize on this explosive growth, making it simple for their mid-market and enterprise clients to connect a fleet of data-only mobile devices, including tablets, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, and 2-in-1 laptops, to one or more of the 4G and LTE networks from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. Businesses simply pick the networks and the plans they want, and get one billing statement with no-hassle, all-inclusive pricing. DataXoom's unified billing and line management portal, DataXoom One, enables customers to manage all of their plans, line activations, usage limits, and alerts through a single platform.

"DataXoom enables solution providers to strengthen customer relationships and remove sales barriers by providing a much-needed solution for managing mobile data plans from multiple carriers," said Linda Rendleman, vice president, Client and Mobile Solutions. "DataXoom's services, combined with Tech Data's team of dedicated mobile solutions experts, help resellers maintain control of more technology and connectivity within an enterprise, while generating recurring revenue to help them grow their businesses."

"Tech Data is one of the most respected and trusted companies in IT distribution, and we look forward to a successful partnership, said Rob Chamberlin, co-founder and chief revenue officer at DataXoom. "Tech Data's reseller ecosystem continues to offer more services to complement its core hardware offerings, and DataXoom's channel-friendly wireless program fits perfectly into this strategy. DataXoom makes implementing new technology solutions on tablets or other wireless devices easier than ever before for Tech Data resellers."

For more information on DataXoom solutions, contact Tech Data's Client and Mobile Solutions team at (800) 237-8931 ext. 83662 or tdm_sales@techdata.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation is one of the world's largest wholesale distributors of technology products, services and solutions. Its advanced logistics capabilities and value added services enable 105,000 resellers to efficiently and cost effectively support the diverse technology needs of end users in more than 100 countries. Tech Data generated $26.4 billion in net sales for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2016. It is ranked No. 108 on the Fortune 500® and one of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies." To learn more, visit www.techdata.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About DataXoom

DataXoom Corp. connects businesses to the mobile internet. DataXoom provides cellular data network connectivity for tablets, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, 2-in-1 laptops, and specialty devices used by the mobile workforce. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA, DataXoom's mobile data service is designed to meet and exceed the requirements of an enterprise. For more information, call (855) 533-2829, visit www.dataxoom.com, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, and Facebook.