TBI Adds Former Insight, First Communications Engineers to Provide Partner Assistance

By Edward Gately

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

Master agent TBI has appointed Joe Fizor, formerly of Insight, and Miguel Sanchez, formerly of First Communications, as solution engineers.

In their new roles, they will collaborate with sales teams to understand customer requirements, and provide technical and vendor-agnostic expertise to TBI’s agents and subagents. They also will work with providers on design and implementation of offerings, ensuring the end users’ needs are met.

While at Insight, Fizor supported around 70 sales representatives and their enterprise-level accounts in various verticals, including health care, public sector and service provider. He provided vendor-agnostic guidance and design to enterprise customers on networking opportunities involving security, routing, switching, wireless and collaboration.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the industry, and with the increase in competition, it’s crucial to differentiate and look to holistic solutions that enable our customers to do more," Fizor said. “I look forward to supporting our partners in the development of solutions that meet desired business outcomes."

Sanchez was First Communications’ lead senior sales engineer for enterprise accounts, with a focus on complex offerings like MPLS, SIP and advanced security. While there, he created and presented a webinar on risk-based security planning and runtime application self-protection, one of Gartner’s top 5 topics for 2015.

“I am incredibly excited to have joined the TBI team," he said. “I truly believe in TBI’s mission to offer the best solutions that meet our partners’ customers’ needs, along with the right provider to fulfill those needs."

“We are excited to have Miguel and Joe as part of the TBI team," said Jeff Newton, TBI’s vice president of enterprise sales and IT. “Their diverse backgrounds complement our extensive cloud and connectivity expertise and create an immediate positive impact for our partner community. Having additional technical resources for our partners to turn to will create mutually beneficial results across all levels, and help drive more revenue in the constantly evolving telecom landscape. I look forward to leveraging their skillsets to produce more wins for our partners moving forward."