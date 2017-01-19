StorageCraft Buys Exablox, Expands Data Management Portfolio

By Edward Gately

News

StorageCraft, the data backup and disaster-recovery provider, has acquired Exablox, which produces flash and HDD based scale-out NAS storage offerings using an object storage architecture.

The acquisition provides current and future customers of the combined company with a “complete and competitive" family of enterprise products for analyzing, protecting and storing information, according to StorageCraft. Financial details regarding the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Marvin Blough, StorageCraft’s vice president of worldwide sales, tells Channel Partners the Exablox acquisition is “extremely significant" because partners can combine StorageCraft’s ShadowProtect franchise with scale-out storage capabilities from Exablox to provide data management from one vendor.

“StorageCraft partners have looked for a storage solution that could grow as they increased their data intake, but would not require massive forklift upgrades," he said. “Those partners, including MSPs, who host customer data will find that they can grow their back end, but keep the same namespace on the front end. This will drive down their operation costs as they take on more customers through scalable storage. Providing primary and secondary storage services for either hosting or on-premises is a significant opportunity. Finally, the combination of StorageCraft and Exablox will also equip our existing and future channel partners with an enterprise-worthy solution to a tough problem and open up new segments for prospecting."

Because StorageCraft and Exablox services complement each other, “an expanded footprint in the data-management arena can only help partners increase their business with existing clients," Blough said.

Douglas Brockett, Exablox’s CEO, will remain with the company as president and report to Matt Medeiros, StorageCraft’s CEO. Exablox customers and partners will continue to be supported by their existing contacts.

“StorageCraft continues to build its portfolio to fuel hyper-growth," Medeiros said. “By adding Exablox’s converged mid-market storage technology, we go from being a leader in business continuity to a leader in the data management market."

“As a fast-growing scale-out storage company, our customers use OneBlox for both high-performance scale-out primary storage, as well as for ...