Sophos Phish Threat Trains End Users to Spot Ransomware Tries

By Lorna Garey

News

Ransomware, often delivered via phishing attacks, is security enemy No. 1 and a top threat facing customers in 2017. Payouts are up – $1 billion last year, says the FBI – and tolerance is down for end users lacking in basic security hygiene. It’s against that backdrop that Sophos released on Wednesday its Phish Threat training service and phishing attack simulator. The system integrates with the Sophos Central security management platform, and automated campaign analysis means it can be updated continuously to reflect changes in attacker behavior.

Karl Bickmore, CEO and founder of Snap Tech IT, says the system is good for both customers and his business.

For customers, Bickmore cites wire transfer schemes that are remarkably realistic and can end with tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

“That’s a problem for them and it’s a problem for us," he says. “We have to stop work and do emergency remediation, and the customer has to deal with significant risk."

Snap Tech is a Sophos partner with 55 employees that focuses mainly on small and midsize clients. It delivers full end-to-end outsourced IT, with many financial services customers. Bickmore points out that, in a fixed-cost MSP business model, time is money, and full remediation of a successful attack can take weeks or months.

“Anybody who isn’t getting in front of security threats in their client base is going to fall behind soon," he said. “This is our clients’ greatest fear, and it’s what causes us the most work. This product couldn’t come along at a better time."

With Phish Threat, a partner can send realistic phishing emails direct into an end user’s inbox, regardless of mail client. A key point is that end users don’t know they’re in training mode.

“It’s real-world testing," says Bickmore. “They don’t know this is coming. You’re sending very realistic-looking emails, like a fake Amazon confirmation or a FedEx shipping notification."

The emails include ...