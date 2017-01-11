SecurityScorecard Rolls Out Partner Program for 'Select' Group of VARs

By Edward Gately

News

SecurityScorecard, which provides security ratings and continuous risk monitoring for vendor and third-party risk management, has launched its new invitation-only partner program for VARs.

The SecurityScorecard Partner Program, the company’s first, allows VARs to uncover new opportunities, enhance customer offerings and develop the expertise to “capitalize on the rapidly expanding security ratings market," the company said.

Mike Rogers, SecurityScorecard’s vice president of strategic alliances and channel, tells Channel Partners his company has been moving toward a channel model since it raised $20 million in Series B funding this past June, led by Google Ventures. It's the “natural evolution of our business model and fully supported all the way up to CEO Aleksandr Yampolskiy," he said.

“We have taken the complexity out of partnering," he said. “The SecurityScorecard Partner Program provides predictability to our partners in terms of margins. When a (VAR) collaborates with SecurityScorecard, whether we bring the partner into the opportunity or whether the partner registers an opportunity, the respective partner knows what their margin is going to be, and both programmatically and contractually it will not change when the customer purchases a SecurityScorecard solution. In addition, SecurityScorecard has incorporated an automated, efficient process for collaborating with SecurityScorecard. Lastly, we will be taking a programmatic approach to enabling our partners with an eye toward efficiency and recognizing the value of our partners' time."

The program already includes a number of partners, such as Gotham Technology Group, Optiv Security, GuidePoint Security, Bayside Solutions and Sycomp.

Partners have access to deal registration, a collaborative sales model, qualified sales leads through teaming, enhanced sales and technical training, co-marketing funds and joint business planning, according to SecurityScorecard. Partners also can connect with white-hat hackers who can provide advice and guidance around product offerings to ensure customer success, it said.

“SecurityScorecard wants to build collaborative relationships with partners," Rogers said. “We intend to work with a select group of VARs that align with our product strategy and can go to market with us to add immense value to customers."