ScanSource Promotes Execs in Networking, Communications Units

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

ScanSource has promoted two longtime employees to leadership roles.

The distributor promoted Brian Cuppett to senior vice president of ScanSource KBZ. KBZ is a Cisco distributor that ScanSource acquired in 2015. Cuppett’s new position places him in charge of managing the company’s relationship with Cisco. He will report to Tony Sorrentino, co-president of ScanSource’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security unit.

Cuppett has worked for ScanSource since 1998.

“Brian has been an integral component of ScanSource’s business for many years," Tony Sorrentino said. “He is a key player in the management and direction of the business, as we continue to develop and implement growth strategies. We look forward to his contributions in this new position."

Cuppett formerly led merchandizing for the communications business unit of ScanSource, but he is being replaced by Yvette McKenzie. She is now in charge of managing all of her unit’s associated vendors.

McKenzie has worked for ScanSource since 2000, including leading Latin American and Mexican sales and merchandizing for the company’s POS and Barcode unit. The company says she has more than 30 years of channel experience.

“During Yvette’s tenure at ScanSource, she has been key to managing channel marketing strategies, overseeing high-level brand campaigns and integrating business practices into multiple geographies," said Rich Long, president of ScanSource Communications, U.S. and Canada. “We are excited for Yvette’s new leadership role and continued commitment to ScanSource and our partners."

McKenzie will report to Long.