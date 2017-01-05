Samsung, AT&T, Verizon Sound Final Death Knell on Troubled Note 7 Smartphone

By Edward Gately

News

If you’re relying on a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone to conduct your business, time is quickly running out to continue using the device.

Samsung announced an expanded voluntary recall on all original and replacement Note 7 devices sold or exchanged in the United States in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and in partnership with carriers and retailers. Since the devices can overheat and pose a safety risk, “we are asking consumers with a Galaxy Note 7 to power it down and contact the carrier or retail outlet where they purchased their device," it said.

The expanded recall applies to all Note 7 devices, including the original and replacement. On Saturday, Samsung will release a software update that will disable the phones from holding a charge.

More than 93 percent of all recalled Note 7 devices have been returned, according to the electronics giant.

Also, Verizon and AT&T Thursday rolled out a software update to prevent the phone from charging or connecting to cellular networks.

According to AT&T, the device will have to be plugged into a charging source in order to make and receive calls or check email.

“We strongly recommend that you return your Note 7 immediately to your original place of purchase for an exchange," it said.

Last fall, Note 7 smartphones were banned from all air transportation in the United States, including carry on and checked luggage. A defect caused the smartphone’s lithium-ion battery to overheat, and in some cases burst into flames, resulting in at least 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage.