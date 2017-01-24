Riverbed Offers Cloud Networking for Azure, Earns Microsoft Gold Competency

News

PRESS RELEASE — SAN FRANCISCO – January 24, 2017 – Riverbed Technology, the application performance company, today announced that Riverbed® SteelConnect™, an app-defined SD-WAN solution that simplifies networking for the cloud-centric enterprise, now offers instant and easy provisioning of SD-WAN connectivity into Microsoft Azure cloud networks. SteelConnect is transforming legacy hardware-based approaches to networking with a software-defined and application-centric solution that delivers the agility, visibility, and performance that businesses need to deliver real business impact in a cloud-first world.

As applications continue to move to the cloud, performance and security remain critical concerns for the enterprise. SteelConnect delivers automated, secure connectivity to Azure cloud networks with a single click. As a result, enterprises can be more agile, while maintaining the same level of performance delivered from the cloud across the entire hybrid network.

“Riverbed has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft to provide fast and secure access to users’ applications and data, wherever it resides,” said Paul O’Farrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Riverbed’s SteelConnect, SteelHead, and SteelFusion business units. “With the seamless integration of Microsoft Azure with Riverbed SteelConnect, we’re taking this a step further, ensuring that connectivity to the cloud itself is simple, instant and secure.”

“Today’s enterprises continue to take advantage of Microsoft Azure to achieve increased efficiency, scalability and cost savings,” said Ross Ortega, Partner PM Manager in Microsoft Azure. “Riverbed SteelConnect is a differentiated SD-WAN solution which automates more secure connectivity, increases agility and improves the overall customer experience.”

SteelConnect provides an intelligent approach to designing, deploying, and managing distributed networks, with single-click provisioning into cloud environments such as Azure. SteelConnect is the industry’s first and only SD-WAN solution to ensure seamless performance for all users by unifying and optimizing application delivery across hybrid WANs, remote LANs, and cloud networks.

Following a successful early access launch of SteelConnect in April 2016, Riverbed launched the general availability of SteelConnect 2.0 in September 2016, which offers richer integration with SteelHead WAN optimization, integration with SteelCentral for visibility, dynamic routing, and greater scale for large enterprise deployments.

Riverbed also announced today that it has attained a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ ...