RapidScale, PlanetOne Form Partnership

PRESS RELEASE — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2017 — PlanetOne Communications, the IT and telecom industry’s preferred connectivity partner, today welcomed RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, to its growing portfolio of preferred providers.

Together PlanetOne and RapidScale are empowering channel partners with the ability to deliver reliable, innovative and secure managed cloud services backed by RapidScale’s global connected network of Tier 3 data centers. Ideal for multi-cloud or hybrid cloud infrastructures, RapidScale’s CloudDesktop platform and cloud solutions are designed to easily scale and meet the needs of business of all sizes.

“Forward-thinking organizations are taking a cloud-first approach to refreshing their technology and enabling their workforce to meet the needs of their customers,” said Randy Jeter, CEO, RapidScale. “We are pleased to team with PlanetOne and further enable our mutual channel partners to capitalize on the growing demand around managed cloud services.”

As a preferred provider, RapidScale joins PlanetOne’s Cloud 411 program, a centralized, online education and resource center. Offered as a free resource to PlanetOne channel partners, Cloud 411 features downloadable, customer-facing business development, education, marketing, and sales collateral from today’s top cloud services providers.

“Demand for cloud services is growing and the opportunities are incredible for channel partners who seek out the right business partners and are ready to make it happen,” said Ted Schuman, CEO, PlanetOne. “We are thrilled to welcome RapidScale to the PlanetOne portfolio and look forward to working with Jeter and his team to accelerate adoption of managed cloud services.”

About PlanetOne Communications

PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2015, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey, and in 2016 was recognized as one of the largest privately-held companies in the 2016 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program has also been included in CRN’s Connectivity Solutions Partner Program Guide since 2014. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales@planetone.net.

About RapidScale

RapidScale, a managed cloud services provider, delivers world-class, secure, and reliable cloud computing solutions to companies of all sizes across the globe. Its state-of-the-art managed CloudDesktop platform and market-leading cloud solutions are the reasons why RapidScale is the provider of choice for leading MSOs, VARs, MSPs, Carriers and Master Agents throughout the United States. RapidScale is not only delivering a service but also innovating advanced solutions and applications for the cloud computing space. RapidScale’s innovative solutions include CloudServer, CloudDesktop, CloudOffice, CloudMail, CloudRecovery, CloudApps, and more. For more information on RapidScale, visit www.rapidscale.net.

