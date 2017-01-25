RapidScale Hires Former NaviSite Regional Sales Manager

By Craig Galbraith

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

RapidScale, the managed cloud services provider, has a new channel manager in the Southeast.

It's Heidi Knowles, who is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She's in charge of developing new partnerships, managing and leading existing partnerships in that part of the country.

Knowles' most recent job was as an account manager at ViON Corp., an IT services company focused on the military, government and commercial businesses. She's known for her expertise in developing complex technical solutions, as well as presenting proposals and custom-built big data, cybersecurity and cloud services to business decision-makers. Her other experience includes regional sales manager for NaviSite and senior solutions consultant at TierPoint. She has been selling cloud for more than six years.

“I am enthusiastic to join RapidScale and a team of like-minded people that understand the complexity of the cloud but make it easily digestible for partners and end customers," says Heidi. “The biggest two reasons I joined RapidScale were the laser focus on the partner and client experience, and the willingness to get things done."

“I’m thrilled that we were able to bring Heidi on board to our expanding team of talented channel managers," said Duane Barnes, SVP, cloud engineering, RapidScale. "I’ve worked with her in the past and can personally attest to Heidi being a high-energy, rock star sales professional that will treat her partners and customers with the utmost respect. We are very excited for Heidi take on this role and see her hit the ground running in the market."

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.