Rackspace Promotes Company Vet to President

News

PRESS RELEASE — SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Rackspace®, the #1 managed cloud company, today announced the promotion of Jeff Cotten to President of Rackspace, effective February 1. Cotten will report to Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Rackspace.

Cotten started at Rackspace eight years ago as a frontline manager of employees responsible for delivering Rackspace's vaunted Fanatical Support® to thousands of business customers. He then built and led important elements of the company's U.S.-based enterprise and sales organizations. Cotten then spent three years directing the company's $550 million international business from its offices in London and Zurich.

Since returning to Rackspace headquarters in San Antonio last summer, Cotten has led the company's fast-growing new line of business that delivers expertise and Fanatical Support for customers who want to achieve the highest performance and cost-efficiency on Amazon Web Services® (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Cotten and his team have rapidly made Rackspace one of the top managed service providers for AWS, with hundreds of engineers certified as experts on the AWS platform.

As President of Rackspace, Cotten will lead the company's global sales team, its international businesses, and its fastest-growing businesses, including Fanatical Support for AWS, Rackspace Managed Security, and the company's services for customers who run ecommerce and digital marketing solutions.

"Jeff is a Racker success story -- a veteran who has led at every level in the company," said Rhodes. "In every leadership role that we've given him, he has delivered expertise and support that customers couldn't get anywhere else, all the while inspiring industry-leading levels of engagement from the Rackers in his care. Jeff is uniquely qualified to serve as our President."

Alex Pinchev, EVP and President of Global Sales and Marketing, will be retiring from Rackspace at the end of January. He will help Cotten transition into his new role. "We are grateful to Alex for coming out of retirement last year to help us raise our game," added Rhodes. "Alex has provided us with strong, experienced leadership in a time of transition for Rackspace. We thank him for his many contributions."

A seasoned enterprise sales executive, Pinchev helped Rackspace land a record number of complex, multi-cloud customers who pay the company six- and seven-figure sums each month. In 2016, Rackspace deals worth $100,000 or more per month grew by 32 percent. The company now serves more than half of the global enterprises in the FORTUNE 100. Rackspace customers include Digitas, DirecTV, the pizza company Domino's, Razorfish, Sony, TD Bank, and Yeti.

Founded in 1998, Rackspace went public in 2008 and in November 2016 became a private company through an acquisition led by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading alternative investment management firm based in New York City. "I'm proud to have helped guide Rackspace through this transition," Pinchev said, "and now I think it's a good time for me to return to retirement." Pinchev plans to continue to serve on ...