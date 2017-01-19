Rackspace Cloud Sites Buyer LiquidWeb to Acquire WiredTree

PRESS RELEASE — LANSING, Mich.– Jan. 19, 2017 – Liquid Web, LLC (www.liquidweb.com), a $100 million managed hosting provider focused on web-reliant professionals, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based managed web hosting company, WiredTree. This acquisition follows the completed purchase of Rackspace’s Cloud Sites business unit late last year.

While most of the largest hosting and cloud providers are either focused on very small website hosting or infrastructure services for very large enterprises, Liquid Web focuses its managed hosting products and high-touch support on tech-savvy, web-reliant professionals. These professionals rely heavily on the web and cloud to grow their businesses or to power multiple websites and applications. They need a reliable, secure partner who is building products for them and guaranteeing 100 percent power and uptime. Liquid Web is that partner.

“With the addition of both WiredTree and Cloud Sites, we further our mission to empower web professionals worldwide to create content and commerce without worry,” said Liquid Web CEO Jim Geiger. “For web professionals whose websites fuel their businesses, we understand they need a partner to provide both a technological advantage and support, with a broad portfolio of products and a whatever-it-takes attitude. We’re purposefully building a smart, easy, flexible experience that does just that – on our fully owned infrastructure, which is backed by the most helpful humans in hosting.”

For WiredTree’s customers, the acquisition means better infrastructure, no change in pricing and superior support with access to Liquid Web’s 250 Red Hat, Linux and Windows-certified technicians who are available 24x7x365 by phone, email or chat. In order to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition, Liquid Web has created a specialized migration team to work directly with customers as their scheduled upgrades occur.

“As their managed hosting provider, we want our newest customers to know that we are willing to go above and beyond to help them succeed,” said Geiger. “We look forward to creating an exceptional business partnership and would like to welcome each WiredTree customer to the Liquid Web family.”

About Liquid Web

Liquid Web delivers reliable, highly-available, secure and hassle-free hosting fueled by our Heroic Support.® The company empowers its employees to go above and beyond to make life easier for professionals who create the content and commerce on the ever-changing web – so they can focus on the work they love. With over 30,000 customers spanning 150 countries, the company has assembled a world-class team, global data centers and an expert group of 24/7/365 solution engineers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding company has been recognized among INC Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for the last ten years. Liquid Web is part of the Madison Dearborn Partners family of companies. Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”) is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.liquidweb.com, or read our blog posts at http://www.liquidweb.com/blog. Stay up to date with all Liquid Web events on Twitter and LinkedIn.