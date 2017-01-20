Primary Data Hires Former EMC VP as New Head of Sales

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

Primary Data has appointed Robert Wilson, formerly with EMC and Fusion-io, as its new head of sales.

Wilson will lead the expansion of the Primary Data sales team to help customers manage data across different types of storage to support automated data life-cycle management, Scale-out NAS, virtualization, data migration and cloud integration. He also will be expanding the company’s channel program, allowing existing and new partners to help their customers get the “right data to the right storage at the right time," according to the company.

“The Primary Data engineering team has built an incredible software platform that does what no one said could be done — unite different types of storage from flash in a server, to shared arrays, to storage in the cloud," said Lance Smith, Primary Data’s CEO. “With DataSphere now ready to help customers automate data orchestration across different storage types, we are excited to be bringing Rob on board to build a sales organization that matches the passion of our engineering team for simplifying data management for our customers."

Wilson formerly was vice president of global sales at EMC ScaleIO. Prior to that, he was vice president of hyperscale sales at Fusion-io.

“With flash and cloud storage now common, and only so much innovation ahead in appliances, many in the storage industry are wondering what technology breakthrough is coming next," Wilson said. “Primary Data’s DataSphere software platform is a powerful solution to the data challenges that every large company faces around the world: how to simplify, save budgets and scale their storage infrastructure. I’m excited to join the team to bring DataSphere to enterprises looking for a smarter way to manage petabytes of data."