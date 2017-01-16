PGi to Acquire ReadyTalk

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Please click here for a recap of the biggest channel-impacting mergers in November-December 2016.**

Collaboration vendor PGi says its newly announced acquisition of ReadyTalk, the cloud communications provider, fits in well with PGi’s plans to “leverage carriers."

"ReadyTalk's focus on midmarket customers and carrier partners aligns perfectly with PGi's strategic and go-to-market priorities for 2017 and beyond. We are excited to welcome ReadyTalk to the growing PGi family later this month," PGi CEO Ted Schrafft said.

The companies said they expect the transaction to close by the end of January. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"ReadyTalk is committed to providing outstanding collaboration experiences for our customers and partners," ReadyTalk CEO Dan King said. "We're excited to come together with PGi to forge a world-class user experience and to provide unmatched service excellence and product innovation in the UC&C space."

The Denver Post noted that ReadyTalk’s founders, Dan King and his brother Scott, will leave the company when the deal is complete.

PGi CEO Ted Schrafft told Channel Partners that the two companies are “exploring ways in which we can integrate our carrier strategies." He said the acquisition of ReadyTalk will broaden the PGi partner portfolio.

“ReadyTalk brings deep capabilities in white labeling their collaboration products, which is a competitive advantage in the partner channel," Schrafft said. “They also have a strong carrier offering, which aligns directly with PGi’s renewed emphasis on carrier distribution."

Siris Capital Group bought PGi for approximately $1 billion in late 2015, changing PGi from a public company to a private one. Schrafft discussed the transition in a Q&A this year with Channel Partners.