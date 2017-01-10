Peak 10 Acquires Louisville Data Center

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak 10, a national IT infrastructure, connectivity and cloud services provider, is expanding its operational footprint to more than 860,000 square feet with the purchase of a data center located in Louisville, Ky. Already serving more than 200 enterprise customers and their end users in the Louisville market, Peak 10's acquisition will mark its second facility in the area. It will also mark the seventh major expansion within Peak 10's 10 geographic markets in the last two years alone, with no signs of slowing down in the year ahead.

As the largest city in Kentucky and the 30th largest Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) in the U.S., Louisville is home to large number of companies in the manufacturing, logistics and healthcare industries, including Fortune 500 companies Yum! Brands Inc., KFC, Kindred Healthcare and Humana, Inc. These same industries are key verticals for Peak 10, among other enterprise segments. In fact, roughly 30% of Peak 10's top 50 customers fall within these industries. The addition of this newest data center is a response to the demand and growing IT requirements of Peak 10's customer base.

Rick Blanchard, vice president of technology at A&R Logistics, the nation's largest transporter of plastic resins and a Peak 10 customer in Louisville stated, "We have a goal of becoming a billion dollar company within 5-10 years, and in six months Peak 10 built the infrastructure we'll need to support that growth." He added, "Having a partner with Peak 10's expertise, dedication, and ability to execute proved invaluable, and it's great to have them as a partner now and going forward."

"This purchase furthers a critical focus on data center expansions for Peak 10," said Chris Downie, CEO of Peak 10. "A key pillar of our strategy is continued investment in the success of our customers and we expect dynamic growth from existing and new customers in Louisville."

The 33,000 square foot building, located 18 miles east of Peak 10's existing Louisville location, contains sales offices, data center space, and a Technical Assistance Center that Peak 10 will integrate and invest in immediately to meet its stringent facility requirements and ensure adherence to its processes, systems and operating procedures. The acquisition brings Peak 10 an anchor customer as the building houses a communications and data services provider. While the anchor tenant will continue to maintain its IT environment in the data center, Peak 10 will be able to onboard new customers at the location immediately. Companies can visit www.peak10.com/contact-us to request more information.

"Throughout its 16+ year history, Peak 10 has made significant investments by way of new data center construction, or acquiring existing data centers," added Downie. "We knew we needed to increase available capacity in Louisville to address the demand for our services, and this opportunity presented itself at the right time."

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Peak 10 operates 16 data centers in key U.S. markets and serves a diverse range of customers in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.peak10.com.

About Peak 10

Peak 10 provides reliable data center, connectivity and cloud services for broad IT infrastructure requirements. Its solutions are flexible and designed to scale and adapt to customers' changing business needs, enabling them to lower costs, improve performance and focus internal IT resources on their core competencies. Peak 10 serves customers with national and global IT requirements from 16 facilities, consisting of more than 860,000 square feet, serving more than 2,200 customers across 10 markets in the U.S. Peak 10 undergoes annual examinations by third party auditors and helps companies meet the compliance requirements of various regulatory and industry standards such as SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, HIPAA, PCI DSS, FISMA, ISO 27001 and ITAR. For more information, visit www.peak10.com or the Peak 10 Newsroom for the latest news.