Pax8 Gets Director of Emerging Channel From StorageCraft

By Lynn Haber

News

Value-added cloud distributor Pax8 on Monday announced the appointment of Jennifer Bodell as director of emerging channel. In her new role, Bodell will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market strategy and company direction.

Bodell has some experience working in the channel, most recently at StorageCraft Technology Corp. where she held the title of channel marketing manager for years. She also held the title of inside channel account manager at StorageCraft for almost two years.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to Pax8," said Ryan Walsh, senior vice president of partner solutions at Pax8. “Jennifer brings with her an incredible amount of IT channel experience, and she is a well-known, trusted advocate for the vendor and partner community. Bringing Jennifer on board reaffirms our leadership and commitment to truly helping partners transition to the cloud, offering end-to-end enablement and support as the channel’s go-to Cloud Wingman," he said.

Jennifer will join the company’s sales organization where she’ll focus on Pax8’s IT channel relationships, including new growth opportunities, and report to Nick Heddy, vice president of sales.

Pax8 is a newcomer to IT distribution – established in 2012 – and focuses on value-added cloud distribution with a target on the small and medium-size business (SMB) market.