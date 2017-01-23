Oracle Lays Off Hardware Employees in Cloud Shift

By James Anderson

News

Oracle is laying off approximately 450 employees as it continues its shift to the cloud.

The layoffs come from the company’s hardware systems division in Santa Clara, California.

“Oracle is refocusing its hardware systems business, and for that reason, has decided to lay off certain of its employees in the Hardware Systems Division," the company wrote in a letter quoted by the Mercury News last week.

The company will lay off hardware and software developers, as well as technicians, managers, technicians and administrative assistants, the newspaper reported.

These cuts follow announcements from Oracle about its global cloud expansion. The company is launching low latency sites to support the company’s cloud platform in London, Turkey, and Reston, Virginia.

“These latest investments in the Oracle Cloud Platform provide a clear path to develop, test, and scale applications — with the Oracle Database or third-party databases. We offer customers the most comprehensive approach to moving to the cloud and accelerating their business strategies," said Thomas Kurian, president, product development, Oracle.

Talkin’ Cloud, our sister website, notes that Oracle joins a number of organizations that funneling their investments to cloud at the expense of legacy products.

The company wrote a mandatory letter to the U.S. Employment Development Department to inform it of the mass layoff. Other departments and Oracle offices may be facing cuts but those have yet to be confirmed.