nexVortex SIP, Hosted Voice Interoperable With Ecessa SD-WAN

News

PRESS RELEASE — Minneapolis, MN – January 4, 2017: nexVortex, a leader in Cloud Communications and an industry expert in SIP Trunking and Ecessa, a leader in SD-WAN solutions, jointly announced the successful completion of interoperability testing between the widely deployed nexVortex SIP Trunking and nexVortex hosted voice services, with the Ecessa Edge product, an SD-WAN appliance.

Enterprise customers using the nexVortex SIP Trunking Service for IP-based voice and the Ecessa Edge product as a Wide Area Network (WAN) access device, now get the economic and scaling benefit of SIP combined with the WAN link failover and load balancing of the Ecessa Edge product. This combination provides networks greater reliability, higher availability, greater bandwidth, and better redundancy. The same holds for customers subscribing to the nexVortex hosted voice offering (in lieu of a premise-based PBX) while using the Ecessa Edge as an access device.

The testing included verifying interoperability with the nexVortex SIP service and nexVortex hosted voice offering along with forced- failure scenarios while using multiple WAN links. This included a hard disconnect of the primary WAN link, as well as purposefully degrading the quality of the link, and in both scenarios the Ecessa Edge moved the in-progress calls to an alternate WAN link.

While a number of customers are already successfully using nexVortex services combined with the Ecessa Edge, both companies wanted to provide the confidence, which comes with formal interop testing.

“We have been delivering commercial service for over 10 years and appreciate what the Ecessa product can do at the edge of the network,” said Wes Rogers, nexVortex founder and chief operating officer. “The ability to use multiple WAN links to deliver a quality voice call provides our SIP Trunking customers, hosted voice customers, and channel partners great confidence when deploying the joint solution.”

“Ecessa and nexVortex are both dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Eric Brooker, vice president of sales and marketing at Ecessa. “The combination of nexVortex cloud communication services and our Edge product deliver on that promise.”

As older circuit switched infrastructure and equipment are retired at an accelerated rate, solutions like those delivered by nexVortex and Ecessa will continue to grow as Cloud Communication Services becomes the new standard.

About Ecessa

Ecessa designs and manufactures networking hardware and software that provides constant and seamless network connectivity for businesses. The company’s line of WAN controllers has over 10,000 field installations. Ecessa Edge™, PowerLink™, ClariLink™ and WANworX™ controllers enable organizations of all sizes to use any type of private or public network bandwidth to reliably run their Internet and cloud-based applications, connect their offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse WAN links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. The company’s SD-WAN technology optimizes Never Down™ performance of business-critical applications, aids in lowering IT costs, and makes it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information, call 800.669.6242 or visit http://www.ecessa.com.

About nexVortex, Inc.

nexVortex is a leader in Cloud Communications for businesses, specializing in SIP Trunking, multi-site applications, hosted PBX, hosted contact centers, and customized solutions. nexVortex has established itself in the marketplace based on four overarching tenets: Uncommon Service, Uncommon Know-How, Uncommon Commitment, and Uncommon Innovation. These principles drive nexVortex's mission to provide its customers with the IP knowledge, services, and capabilities they need to improve their business communications. Visit http://www.nexvortex.com, follow us on social media, and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.