nexVortex, Jenne Do Master-Agent Agreement

PRESS RELEASE — HERNDON, VA (January 12, 2017) – Jenne, Inc., a leading value added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, has been named by nexVortex, a leader in cloud communications services, as its newest master agent. The relationship allows Jenne to distribute nexVortex’s SIP Trunking, multi-site applications, hosted voice, hosted contact center, and customized solutions to Jenne’s customers.

The relationship is a perfect match for both companies in that nexVortex’s SIP Trunking Service (in commercial service for 11 years) has been verified as interoperable with the major IP phone systems and gateways delivered through Jenne. This includes Mitel, Digium, Avaya, Allworx, AT&T Synapse, and ADTRAN.

"For over a decade, nexVortex has been a leader and innovator in the cloud communication space," said Patrick Howard, senior director of product management and cloud solutions, Jenne, Inc. "For Jenne value-added resellers and managed service providers who need to connect voice services to the cloud, or who are looking for cloud services they can deliver to their customers, nexVortex has the solution. We look forward to partnering with them to build our mutual business together."

"Jenne’s reputation speaks for itself," commented Mike Nowak, vice president of sales, nexVortex, Inc. "Their culture of delivering high-value solutions coupled with outstanding support, matches our own. This new relationship allows Jenne resellers, VARs, and dealers to build and deliver a complete solution for their customers."

About nexVortex

nexVortex is a leader in Cloud Communications for businesses, specializing in SIP Trunking, multi-site applications, hosted voice, hosted contact centers, and customized solutions. nexVortex has established itself in the marketplace based on four overarching tenets: Uncommon Service, Uncommon Know-How, Uncommon Commitment, and Uncommon Innovation. These principles drive nexVortex’s mission to provide its customers with the IP knowledge, services, and capabilities they need to improve their business communications. Visit www.nexvortex.com, follow us on social media, and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc., headquartered in Avon, Ohio, is a leading value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Since the company's founding in 1986, Jenne has been committed to providing value added resellers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne.