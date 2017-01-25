Momentum Telecom Hires West IP Vet as Sales & Marketing Boss

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

Momentum Telecom has selected Chuck Piazza, formerly of West IP, as its new executive vice president of sales and marketing.

In his new role, Piazza’s main goal will be to develop and execute strategies to grow sales in established and emerging markets. He joins Momentum when it is “experiencing prolonged and sustained growth in both market share and revenue," the company said. It provides business voice, broadband management and UC services.

“We’re incredibly excited that Chuck is becoming an integral part of our leadership team, and we’re confident that his addition will help us continue Momentum’s already substantial growth," said Todd Zittrouer, Momentum’s president. “Chuck brings a lot to the table, and we’re looking forward to his impact taking us to the next level."

Piazza has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He served as West IP’s senior vice president of sales. He came to West IP from the Smoothstone IP Communications acquisition, where he helped build the business from the ground up. He also worked at Lightyear Network Solutions as director of business development.

“I’m really excited about the chance to start a new challenge and join the Momentum family for three reasons — the people, the platform and the vision," Piazza said. “I’m eager to help build upon the company’s already solid foundation as a well-respected telecommunications provider with the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Stay tuned because great things are definitely soon to come."