Microsoft Adds Green House Data to CSP Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHEYENNE, WY – January 19, 2017 – Green House Data, a nationwide provider of cloud hosting, colocation, and managed IT infrastructure solutions, recently completed certification as a Tier One Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), launching a managed Office 365 option that provides customers the level of expertise expected from Microsoft, with the additional advantage of Hear from a Human customer support and integration with the complete Green House Data suite of data center products and services.

“With more companies turning towards the cloud for productivity applications, Office 365 has become an industry standard. We’re excited to help customers migrate and will continue supporting their environments with the service levels they have come to expect from Green House Data,” said Tracy Kubasti, VP of Operations. “We handle all the licensing and configuration issues so IT departments can focus on pressing business problems, not making sure Office is working on everyone’s PC.”

Founded in 2007, Green House Data has provided midsize and enterprise companies with data center services for a decade. Specializing in custom infrastructure solutions and responsive customer support with a 15 minute response time, the company has since expanded to seven data center facilities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and Northeast.

Office 365 is the latest managed infrastructure product to be offered by Green House Data, joining as-a-Service options like managed cloud, backup, disaster recovery, and virtual desktops. The Managed O365 product includes Exchange e-mail software, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint collaboration platform, and more. It is hosted on the Azure cloud platform and managed by Green House Data’s expert staff to guarantee accessibility, updates, and integration with existing systems.

“The CSP certification is further evidence of our strong engineering and support teams. Customers return to Green House Data for our industry-leading response times and outside the box solutions. Now they can get the same great support with the desktop applications they’re used to, all delivered from the cloud,” said Green House Data CEO Shawn Mills.