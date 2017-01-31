Micro Strategies Now an IBM Platinum Partner

News

PRESS RELEASE — PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Strategies Inc., an information technology solution provider, has achieved Platinum status in IBM's new PartnerWorld program redesigned for the Cognitive era. Earning the highest tier within the PartnerWorld program (1 of only 74 organizations world-wide), Platinum Business Partners consistently demonstrate proven capabilities and expertise in IBM technologies to help their clients succeed in their digital transformation.

"Having been a Premier IBM Business Partner for over 15 years, advancing to the elite Platinum level further demonstrates our continued commitment to IBM and the overall business strategy and technological innovations that IBM has developed over the past several years," says Founder and CEO of Micro Strategies, Anthony Bongiovanni. "We feel IBM's approach to transforming to the Cognitive Era aligns with our philosophy, which is more focused on customer satisfaction and developing higher-value solutions including Data and IOT, Hybrid Cloud and Security, which will help our joint clients disrupt their markets and lead in their industries."

IBM added the Platinum designation as part of the newly redesigned PartnerWorld program, which the company announced last February at the PartnerWorld Leadership Conference. The new, four-tiered PartnerWorld program moves IBM and its Business Partners from a product-centric model to one focused on competencies, customer satisfaction and revenue. The Platinum level is designed to recognize partners that consistently deliver the highest level of excellence. Organizations achieve the Platinum level by earning at least two competencies (one at the Expert level), attaining significant sales success, demonstrating client satisfaction and verifying two client references.

"The new PartnerWorld program is designed towards ultimate simplification to help our partners both large and small succeed and drive velocity in high growth areas like cloud and cognitive," said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. "By achieving the Platinum level, Micro Strategies Inc., has shown its commitment and expertise in delivering client solutions with the power to transform businesses in the cognitive era."

