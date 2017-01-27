MetTel Hires Former Verizon Partnership Manager to Lead IoT Division

By Edward Gately

News

MetTel has selected Andrew Nash, formerly with Kore Telematics and Verizon, to lead its Internet of Things (IoT) division.

As director of IoT, Nash will head the division helping customers develop and execute strategies for IoT. MetTel is expanding its portfolio globally to include IoT, SD-WAN, cloud computing, enterprise mobility, data analytics, procurement and telecommunications management. An increasing influence across MetTel's portfolio, IoT will be centered within the company's mobility division.

“We believe IoT will break out as a leading corporate IT investment area with IoT-connected devices reaching 30 billion units by 2020," said Max Silber, MetTel's vice president of mobility. “MetTel is poised to serve as a leading integrator for corporate IoT and Andrew has the right experience and the best insight to advise our clients and drive our IoT business forward."

Nash brings more than 15 years of mobility experience to MetTel from companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Kore Telematics. Under his leadership, the MetTel IoT division will serve as a “leading provider of connectivity and solutions by offering all requisite support to customers for their IoT, machine-to-machine (M2M), and Internet of Everything (IoE) needs across services, hardware, software platforms and network connectivity," the company said.

MetTel will offer multi-carrier global connectivity for software and hardware OEM firms to build a community of providers to accelerate IoT design and implementation for enterprise customers, it said. Fleet management, logistics, asset tracking, personal emergency response system and other health-care applications are a few of the key markets of focus for MetTel's IoT business.

“MetTel will be the cross-industry general contractor of choice for IoT," Nash said. “We will do everything from addressing specific gaps and issues for customers, to designing and implementing an entire IoT solution from the ground up. We'll help companies envision long-term goals and work with them to design a strategic road map to the future that makes IoT an integral pillar of their business plan."