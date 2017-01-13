Menlo Security Intros New Partner Program

By James Anderson

News

Menlo Security is launching a program to help solution providers protect enterprises using isolation security.

The SafeToClick Global Partner Program offers deal registration, support, education, marketing resources, product licensing and certification for resellers and systems integrators.

Doug Schultz, vice president of North America and Asia-Pacific sales and channel for Menlo Security, told Channel Partners that the company’s channel program has always been a source of growth.

“In 2016 we brought on distribution partners and blazed the trail for growth," said Schultz said. “As we enter 2017 we have rolled out the new program and we will support our partners from start to finish in the sales process. Our mission is to help enterprises solve the security challenges presented by hacking through both phishing and malware schemes that are the leading cause credential theft and financial loss."

The program has two levels: authorized resellers, which can sell Menlo solutions without an initial investment in training, and select resellers, which receive more benefits in accordance with their training and education. The target customers range from SMBs to enterprises.

Menlo Security offers a cloud-based isolation platform that the company says can save clients money from malware, ransomware and email phishing. Partners sell the solution on a subscription basis.

"More than ever, solution providers require game-changing technology to gain an edge in the escalating battle against cyberattacks," Schultz said. “Menlo Security's Isolation Platform offers them a unique value proposition that eliminates malware while reducing operational costs."