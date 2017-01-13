MegaPort Deploys SDN Fabric in EdgeConneX Data Centers

® ® EdgeConneX , specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces that Megaport (USA), Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ( Megaport ), the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services, will deploy its leading SDN-based (Software Defined Network) elastic interconnection services in Edge Data Centers (EDCs) across North America and Europe. With Megaport, EdgeConneX’s enterprise customers will gain scalable, private and direct connections to the world’s most popular cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and more.

According to Cisco’s Global Cloud Index, cloud traffic is expected to increase nearly four-fold in the next three years. As an increasing number of enterprises adopt cloud solutions, Megaport’s high-speed connectivity services within EdgeConneX EDCs will provide additional options for companies requiring the most direct, cost-effective, reliable and secure access to their preferred cloud-based platforms. This latest venture follows the successful deployment of Megaport’s SDN within EdgeConneX’s Portland EDC.

“By deploying Megaport’s dynamic and elastic interconnection platform throughout EdgeConneX’s global Edge Data Centers, we are leveling the playing field for today’s burgeoning enterprises that exist outside of core markets, while transforming previously underserved regions into prime connectivity points,” explains Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. “Providing full access to the cloud, this latest partnership between EdgeConneX and Megaport will empower businesses to expand and innovate, leveraging the fastest and most secure cloud connectivity options available.”

“It’s important for enterprises to have readily available access to cloud services providers,” adds Nicole Cooper, EVP, North America, Megaport. “Megaport’s alliance with EdgeConneX is a major milestone in the mission toward enhanced connectivity at the Edge of the network, bringing direct cloud access where it’s needed most. Our advanced SDN [Software Defined Network] and robust provider ecosystem are driving cloud adoption throughout the enterprise community. With these tools, we are looking forward to providing EdgeConneX customers with the necessary means to achieve fast and reliable connectivity to mission-critical cloud services.”

EDCs are purpose-built for sophisticated users of space and power to enable the distribution of content, cloud and applications at the Edge. EdgeConneX’s facilities enable extremely high power densities and its simplified per kW pricing is designed to support the needs of the internet’s fastest-growing users. Every EDC is capable of 20+kW per rack or cabinet and 600 watts per square foot. EdgeConneX’s national operating model and facilities are SOC 2 Type 2, PCI-DSS and HIPAA-certified annually. In addition, all EDC locations also offer fiber diversity, including network, building access, conduit system and carrier.

EdgeConneX will be presenting at PTC'17: Changing Realities, taking place January 15-18, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com

About EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet’s reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost-effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. The Company’s global SDN enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services and data centres across the world. Services can be directly controlled by customers via their mobile devices, computer, or our open API. The Company’s extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various cities.

Led by industry veteran Denver Maddux, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and cloud connectivity. Megaport connects over 550 customers throughout its 130+ locations in 36 markets in 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner. If you would like to learn more about Megaport, please visit megaport.com.