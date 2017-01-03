MegaPath, Tenfold Partner for Hosted Voice Integration

By James Anderson

News

MegaPath’s new partnership with a phone intelligence platform company will allow it to integrate CRM and help-desk applications with its hosted voice offering.

Tenfold, the new partner, will power MegaPath Connector – an add-on connecting MegaPath Hosted Voice and MegaPath One – to the aforementioned applications. MegaPath One is the company’s unified communications platform.

“MegaPath is excited to bring the functionality of MegaPath Hosted Voice into the business applications our customers use every day," said Arnaud Gautier, MegaPath’s chief marketing officer. “Customers gain efficiencies within their CRM, including the ability to click to dial, automatically log calls, and enter notes during a call."

Gautier told Channel Partners that the integration allows end-users to fully integrate pre-existing applications like Salesforce.com and Microsoft Dynamics with their phone systems. He called it a full capitalization on the investment his company has made in unified communications.

“Unlike other providers, this integration extends to 25 CRM and other business applications, widely deployed across all industries, and will continue to grow over time," he said. “Importantly, MegaPath Connector allows customers to switch their CRM and maintain their MegaPath Hosted Voice integration."

Gautier noted that the enhanced hosted-voice offering will help partners offer better value to their customers.

“Partners who best understand their customers’ application environment will now be in a unique position to deliver MegaPath Hosted Voice as the most future-proof path forward, and attribute quantifiable savings and productivity benefits to the integration between their phone and business applications," he said.

The company introduced MegaPath One in the middle of last year.