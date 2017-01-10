KnowBe4 Expands Training Platform With New Partnership

PRESS RELEASE — (Tampa Bay, FL) January 10, 2017— On the heels of announcing record quarterly growth in Q4 2016, KnowBe4, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with The Security Awareness Company (SAC). The partnership will expand KnowBe4’s popular integrated security awareness training and anti-phishing platform, making what IT Industry analysts call “one of the largest and most diverse security awareness content and resource libraries” available to KnowBe4 customers.

“The Security Awareness Company is a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for computer-based awareness training and KnowBe4’s simulated phishing functionality is best-in-class,” said Stu Sjouwermen, CEO, KnowBe4. “By combing our training modules we are able to provide our customers with the world’s largest library of security awareness training content; including interactive modules, videos, games, posters and newsletters. This is game-changer for new school security awareness training.”

In order to deliver this new content library to customers, KnowBe4 has launched a module store it calls ModStore. The full contents of the ModStore will be available to customers in a new “Diamond” pricing tier, providing unlimited access to virtually every stylistic awareness training preference or delivery medium and including refreshed versions of the KnowBe4’s Security Awareness Training for 2017. Diamond customers will be able to use the ModStore to search, browse and preview this new content and move modules to their KnowBe4 account.

Content will include interactive learning modules, videos, animations, games, posters, tip sheets and other downloadable items. Currently included as part of the ModStore are:

E-learning modules (SCORM compliant) covering essential security fundamentals (currently available: 20)

Trivia games (currently available: 33 – SCORM compliant)

Compliance modules (currently available: 7 – SCORM compliant)

Interactive learning modules (currently available: 8 – SCORM compliant)

Bite-size 1-3 minute topical MP4 videos that can be used to keep security top of mind and/or reinforce a particular subject or skill set (currently available: 100+)

Artwork (PDFs, posters) (currently available: 125+)

Monthly newsletters (PDFs)

Sjouwerman added: “We know that keeping users engaged and on their toes when it comes to security is a challenge and we’ve worked hard to eliminate any barrier to getting employees trained and aware. Understanding that every organization has its own individual challenges, we believe our platform is now uniquely suited for any diverse need and can fit within any style of communication an organization may require.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 8,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO Fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4’s trainings based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as a first line of corporate IT defense.