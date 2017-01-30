Kaspersky Announces New Channel Program, Slate Of Partner Summits

By Lorna Garey

News

Kaspersky Lab North America on Monday announced details of its 2017 Channel Partner Program, including a lineup of regional partner events.

Michael Canavan, SVP of corporate sales, told Channel Partners that the new regional partner program structure is designed to better fit the business models of Kaspersky partners.

“We continue to recognize the value of our channel partners and what we can achieve by working closely together," said Canavan. “It will allow us to spend more, one-on-one time with partners to support them regarding our products and provide them with access to invaluable company resources that can drive their profitability to new levels."

You can read Canavan’s blog post on the program here.

In August, Channel Partners sat down with Kaspersky Labs’ Jon Whitlock, SVP of marketing for North America, and Kevin Lozeau, the security company’s director of channel marketing. Both reiterated the security provider’s commitment to the channel and previewed Kaspersky’s goals of increasing and personalizing the support offered to partners through a variety of initiatives, adding more technical certifications, fielding an expanded product portfolio and better supporting MSPs. Kaspersky is privately owned and offers a broad set of security products and services for SMBs through enterprise customers in North America. Its model is 100-percent channel, selling exclusively through about 3,000 partners across four tiers.

In a statement, Kaspersky said changes for 2017 in its channel partner program are focused on four key areas: