Kaseya Updates Remote Monitoring, Management Service

PRESS RELEASE — NEW YORK and MIAMI — Jan. 24, 2017 – Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses(SMBs), today announced the general availability of Kaseya VSA 9.4, the industry’s only second-generation remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution. Available both on-premises and in the cloud, the new technology delivers cross platform support for Windows, macOS and Linux, allowing for comprehensive IT systems management across any environment.
The latest release of Kaseya VSA features next-generation innovations developed specifically for advanced MSPs and enterprise IT departments. New features promote policy-based automation with proactive remediation all to increase overall team productivity. The Kaseya automation framework allows companies to securely take charge of their infrastructure by transparently and remotely managing servers, desktops, mobile devices, home-based desktops and network devices — all from a single central management console. Built on a foundation that promotes the best user technician experience in the industry, Kaseya VSA is the ideal RMM solution for growing IT departments.
New features and functionality in Kaseya VSA 9.4 include:
Enhanced Technician Experience:
-
Live Connect On Demand extends the support capabilities of VSA, enabling customers to conduct remote sessions with end users who do not have a Kaseya agent installed.
-
Instantly manage printers, switches, routers and other networked devices remotely over a secure socket shell (SSH) from a single dashboard without any network configuration.
-
Kaseya Extensions provide one-click deployment and execution of favorite support applications and utilities on any device, so your tools are always live.
-
Live Connect Mobile brings Kaseya’s world-class technician experience to mobile devices enabling IT professionals to troubleshoot issues while they are on the go.
-
Real-time remote control recording provides a complete visual audit trail to improve support quality and streamline regulatory compliance.
-
Universal Search saves time by providing faster access to users, agents, groups and views across the entire organization.
Cloud Back-Up:
-
File, folder and full image backup for Windows PCs, Windows servers, Macs and virtual machines, including Hyper-V, VMware and Xen.
-
Complete flexibility to backup locally, to Kaseya’s low-cost cloud storage environment or to your own cloud.
-
Advanced compression and deduplication technology makes efficient use of bandwidth and storage usage, while AES-256 encryption keeps data safe.
Improved Discovery:
