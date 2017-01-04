K2 Software Starts New Year With Global Partner Program Launch

By Edward Gately

News

K2 Software has unveiled a new global partner program aimed at furthering its commitment to partners.

The K2 Ascend Partner Program, which officially launched Jan. 1, includes: proactive and preemptive communication to create “simple transactions, clear requirements and specific measurements"; tools to help partners build skills and promote offerings to achieve the “highest level of customer success"; and opportunity registration designed to protect partners and provide incentives as “fuel for future growth."

Tom Evans, K2’s vice president of global channel sales, tells Channel Partners that during the past several months, “we met with partners to really get a better understanding of what they needed in a program in order to be successful."

“As we’ve rolled the program out to partners, the feedback has only been positive," he said. “So we felt the program was ready for global launch to start the year. In addition, as we look towards our growth goals for 2017 and beyond, we will only be successful by leveraging our partners in the field."

With K2's business process application platform, organizations can use visual designers to build and deploy low-code applications, resulting in processes that connect people, data, decisions and systems, according to the company.

The new program includes multiple partner levels that are customized to specific partner needs.

“Our ecosystem is fairly even across partner types, and our program is geared towards a wide variety of partner types," Evans said. “Whether you are interested in simply referring end user leads, reselling our solutions or delivering in complex PS engagements, the program will reward you for your specific contributions."

“Avanade is excited about K2's new channel program and looks forward to jointly helping clients digitize their businesses with these innovative capabilities," said Tom Hoglund, vice president of digital workplace for Avanade.