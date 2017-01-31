Juniper's New Unite Cloud Promises to Simplify Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Environments

News

The modern data center has many virtualized elements and spreads across multiple geographies and cloud environments. Building and managing this environment -- while keeping costs down -- is incredibly complex and calls for a secure, simple and open data center architecture that will continue to meet evolving needs. Juniper's Unite Cloud addresses this challenge by providing enterprises the required building blocks to manage public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, scale with evolving business needs and support the deployment of new applications, services and technologies.

The Unite Cloud solutions unveiled today complement the previously announced Unite Campus and Unite Cloud-Enabled Branch solutions to further broaden the Unite architecture, the industry's most comprehensive architecture to help customers build and manage complex enterprise environments. Announced in 2015, Juniper Unite, an architecture for the entire enterprise including data center, campus and branch with coherent management, allows organizations to design and build network infrastructures that meet their specific needs.

News Highlights:

Advanced Automation for Simplified Management: Network Director 3.0, the latest version of Juniper's data center management tool, provides advanced automation for simple management, allowing networks to scale securely with analytics that enable an enhanced experience to visualize, analyze and control the network. Features include:

Ability to configure and visualize multiple data centers through a single pane of glass, relieving network administrators from performing manual provisioning and configuration.

Controller-less network virtualization to automate the building and management for overlay fabrics on top of layer 3 fabrics, utilizing Ethernet VPN (EVPN) control plane and Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) overlay.

Support for Junos Fusion, which enables the management of multiple distributed devices as one device and reduces operational complexity.

Automatic detection and push of network configurations to ports.

New Scalable Building Blocks for Next-Generation Data Centers: The new QFX5110 data center switch is designed to be scalable and ...