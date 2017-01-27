IntelePeer's New Platform Includes Cloud, Contact Center, More

Business communications provider IntelePeer has launched its new Atmosphere Communications Platform that combines cloud, contact center and premises voice.
The platform combines its enterprise voice services and SIP with its recently acquired cloud contact center service and its direct integrations with Cisco Spark unified communications.
Jeremy Jones, IntelePeer’s vice president of channel sales, tells Channel Partners that, with the new platform, partners are able to address “any of today’s business needs both in the contact center and at the desktop."
“Other communication services are inflexible and locked down in hardware and networks that do not provide control and flexibility," he said. “Our platform is open to our customers to build on, integrate and control how they wish, opening up new possibilities. Our customer portal provides the self-service tools allowing partners and customers to manage their communication services and create overflow, add call paths, DIDs and toll-free numbers."
Atmosphere Cloud Communications powers cloud calling and cloud PBX for Cisco Spark UC, while Atmosphere Cloud Contact Center is a full-featured contact center offering with interactive voice response (IVR), automatic call distributor (ACD), predictive dialer, agent scripting, cloud routing, and analytics and reporting capabilities. Atmosphere Voice Services allows global voice connectivity over an all-IP network for enterprises and platform providers.
“As the first, and currently only, fully-integrated carrier with Cisco Spark, we’ve taken the most complex area of telecom and simplified it through direct integration and management of service ordering, turn-up and provisioning through the Spark system," Jones said. “In addition, a partner can provide their customer with a comprehensive communication solution that spans from a premise-based SIP solution certified with all of the leading PBX and SBC vendors to a fully deployed enterprise cloud communications solution that supports UC, contact center and PSTN connectivity. We have the ability to provide a cloud-based, complex contact center solution or even set up a standalone IVR to assist with one-off campaigns — using our personalized and quick turn-up approach. Our partners appreciate this as their customers are looking for a solution that addresses rapidly changing business needs and can be set up fast."