Ingram Micro, HPE Earn Awards From Veeam

By James Anderson

Veeam Software, the data backup provider, is recognizing 14 partners for sales success, customer support and product education.

The company this week announced its Impact Partner Awards, which includes vendors, distributors and resellers.

The company named Ingram Micro its top distributor. HPE took the title of strategic alliance partner of the year. The corporate reseller of the year was Insight.

“Veeam’s success depends on our partners’ success, so we’re excited to recognize and honor these North American partners with our highest achievement awards," said Kevin Rooney, vice president of North American Channel Sales for Veeam. “It was a tough choice, as we have more than 43,000 Veeam ProPartners worldwide, and our program is strong, with 27 percent year-over-year revenue growth across all partner levels. The number of partner reps selling Veeam Availability solutions is higher than ever, and we don’t think it’s a coincidence that partner certifications have also grown by double digits — more highly trained partners are able to sell more Availability solutions. These winners have made Veeam a key strategic component of their business model, and have driven our success."

The entire list of partner winners is below:

Veeam Distributor of the Year: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Veeam Marketing Partner of the Year : Data Strategy

: Data Strategy Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year : Valley Network Solutions

: Valley Network Solutions Veeam Corporate Reseller of the Year : Insight

: Insight Veeam Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year : HPE

: HPE Veeam Impact Partner of the Year : Logicalis

: Logicalis Veeam Impact Partner of the Year ( Veeam East Partner): Corus360

Veeam East Partner): Corus360 Veeam Impact Partner of the Year ( Veeam Central Partner): Accudata

Veeam Central Partner): Accudata Veeam Impact Partner of the Year ( Veeam West Partner): CompuNet

Veeam West Partner): CompuNet Veeam Canadian Partner of the Year : Softchoice

: Softchoice Veeam Major National Partner of the Year : ePlus

: ePlus Veeam Federal Partner of the Year : Storage Hawk

: Storage Hawk Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Strategic Partner of the Year : Singlehop

: Singlehop Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Growth Partner of the Year: Offsite Data Sync

Matt Kalmenson, vice president of North American cloud and service provider sales for Veeam, said the company's channel program grew by 104 percent last year.

“To meet the increasing demands of customers and partners for cloud services, Veeam will define the BaaS and DRaaS markets by offering the best solutions to ensure availability for virtual, physical, and cloud-based workloads in the hybrid cloud," he said. “The momentum of our cloud offerings, our continued penetration into the enterprise market, the strength of our alliances, and our upcoming new product releases have all laid a strong foundation for an exciting and successful 2017 in our partner program."