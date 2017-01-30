Ingenu, Arrow Do IoT Distribution Deal

PRESS RELEASE — SAN DIEGO – January 30, 2017 – Ingenu Inc.™, the pioneer in delivering connectivity exclusively to machines, today announced a strategic global agreement with Arrow Electronics to provide Ingenu’s wireless machine-to-machine connectivity and certified modules to Arrow’s global customer base.

“Adding Ingenu’s RPMA technology to Arrow’s growing suite of IoT services will provide our customers with additional options to bring smart, connected solutions to market,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of global IoT sales at Arrow. “Arrow’s vast expertise in taking innovation from inception to production will enhance the development of RPMA-enabled devices for operation on a global scale.”

Ingenu’s RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) network operates on the globally available 2.4 GHz ISM band. One radio module can serve applications throughout the world, providing the scale and cost benefits to enable partners with a profitable connectivity option. The patented RPMA technology is also purpose-built exclusively for machines, offering unparalleled range, coverage and capacity with extremely low power requirements and longer-lasting battery life.

“Arrow’s innovation and expertise with IoT solution development will spur further expansion of our ecosystem of devices for RPMA,” said Joshua Builta, vice president of product management, Ingenu. “We can now offer customers the ability to start with an idea and develop it to fruition, simply by using the services provided by Arrow. Our extensive network of RPMA developers is excited about the opportunities this agreement brings to the market.”

