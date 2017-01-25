Infoblox Launches DNS Protection Service Focused On Mobile Devices, Branch Offices

By Lorna Garey

News

Infoblox announced on Wednesday a SaaS offering to help its partners detect and respond quickly to DNS-based attacks on customer networks, mobile employees and branch offices.

The company says the new ActiveTrust Cloud assists in identifying compromised devices on or off the network with a <.001% false-positive rate, preventing data exfiltration through DNS channels, and automatically blocking communications with command-and-control servers to keep attackers from redirecting traffic to malicious sites or spreading malware.

About 90 percent of Infoblox’s business comes through its channel.

The Internet domain name service translates a typed URL into an IP address. Weaknesses in DNS, long a concern for security experts, came into broad focus thanks to recent record-setting distributed denial-of-service attacks like the one that took down DNS host Dyn in October — and, by extension, crashed sites including Twitter, Netflix, Spotify and Amazon. Hundreds of less prominent customers were affected as well.

And it’s not just DDoS attacks. In August, Infoblox released a Security Assessment Report covering the second quarter of 2016 that showed a sharp increase in other types of malicious activity related to DNS, including introducing ransomware.

Security expert Michael Cobb says the service is an interesting offering and should be attractive to customers whose network and security teams are overstretched or lack DNS expertise. Cobb recommends that partners offering managed services have a well-rehearsed emergency plan in place to respond to DNS-related attacks. Such a plan requires specialists with knowledge of proper DNS configuration and common attack vectors; Cobb says Infoblox’s threat intelligence feed will help these teams keep ahead of the latest attack techniques and campaigns.

That feed is a selling point as it incorporates data from thousands of sources, including other security vendors.

ActiveTrust Cloud is delivered in a pay-as-you-go model with no hardware requirements and includes the ability to ...