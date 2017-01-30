IndependenceIT, interworks.cloud Integrate Software

News

PRESS RELEASE — BOSTON, MA – January 30, 2017 – IndependenceIT, a cloud management platform provider that enables IT departments, service providers and ISVs to easily deploy Software Defined Data Centers, App Workloads and Cloud Workspaces, today announced the company’s partnership with interworks.cloud™. The new partnership includes the integration of IndependenceIT’s Cloud Workspace® Suite (CWS) software via its powerful API with the interworks.cloud business management platform to simplify application and WaaS enablement for CSPs, MSPs and ISVs.

interworks.cloud enables CSPs, MSPs and ISVs to start their own cloud business by publishing a custom-branded Marketplace for their customers or resellers, boost their sales and fully automate billing, ordering, payment and support processes for cloud services. With interworks.cloud, IT service partners become more efficient cloud solution providers. The company enables IT service professionals to take their clients to the cloud and empower them with a range of solutions to positively impact their organizations. interworks.cloud also helps partners to scale Microsoft business initiatives with Microsoft-based cloud services that can be deployed automatically and easily managed, for the creation of new recurring revenue streams.

Through the partnership between IndependenceIT and interworks.cloud, IT service providers gain access to cloud-based workspaces, including cloud applications and cloud desktops, as part of the interworks.cloud marketplace. The offering features much higher levels of automation and orchestration than alternative approaches and eliminates deployment and management cycles spent on the service configuration and delivery. The seamless tie-in with the interworks.cloud marketplace offers an easy to understand and use interface for service deployment.

The market for cloud computing services is on the rise. According to Statista, the size of the public cloud computing market is forecast to reach $159.28 billion by 2020, compared with $96.98 billion in 2015[Statista, Total size of the public cloud computing market from 2008 to 2020, https://www.statista.com/statistics/510350/worldwide-public-cloud-computing/]. This escalation in the market is encouraging to IT service providers who are shifting their business models to the cloud as more customers seek more profitable business outcomes from financial investments in technology.

“Our alliance with IndependenceIT assists our partner ecosystem in supporting end-user demands for increased business agility and operational efficiency,” said Vassilis Zografos, CEO of interworks.cloud. “The CWS-based App and WaaS platform delivers superior workflow automation which has been lacking in other solutions. As a result, our partners benefit from much lower overhead and management costs.”

“The interworks.cloud marketplace is well-received and the organization’s growth in the industry reflects that,” said Seth Bostock, CEO, IndependenceIT. “The successful integration of CWS demonstrates our ability to ...