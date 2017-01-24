This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

IGEL Hires AppSense Vet for Strategic Alliances
By James Anderson
January 24, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

IGEL Technologies has brought on a new hire to manage the company’s relationships with Citrix, Microsoft and other manufacturers.

IGEL Technologies' Simon ClephanSimon Clephan is IGEL’s new vice president of business development and strategic alliances.

Jed Ayres, president and CEO, IGEL North America, said Clephan has a solid reputation in Silicon Valley for his more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for technology companies.

“Due to his experience in the virtualization and end-user computing space, Simon understands the opportunities and challenges we face, and we look forward to leveraging his experience and connections within the industry to further expand and strengthen the strategic alliances we have with our ecosystem partners," Ayres said.

Clephan spent the last seven years as vice president of system-integrator alliances for AppSense, and before that managed strategic technology alliances for IBM ECM.

IGEL provides endpoint management as well as zero and thin clients.

“With IoT well on its way to becoming mainstream within the enterprise, IGEL is well-positioned to take this market by storm with its ability to simply and efficiently manage countless numbers of distributed devices," Clephan said. “Furthermore, IGEL also has a very strong story to tell around simple and secure endpoint management within cloud and BYOD environments, and I’m looking forward to helping increase their visibility and bolster their alliances with the industry’s top OEMs and systems integrators."

Jed Ayres, the company’s CEO, also came from AppSense. IGEL hired him last spring, and he helped to enhance the company’s partner program.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Related News
News
April 20, 2016
harmon.ie Announces New Global Alliances
Edward Gately
News
February 25, 2016
MetTel Hires Sprint Vet as Strategic Channels Director
Edward Gately
News
January 11, 2016
nGenx Names Kaseya Vet New Director of Strategic Accounts
Craig Galbraith
News
June 07, 2016
Software AG Names Alliances, Channels VP
Edward Gately
News
August 23, 2016
VMware Boosts IoT Strategy With New Alliances
VMware has formed alliances with Bayshore Networks, Dell, Intwine Connect, Deloitte Digital, PTC

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 