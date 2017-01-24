IGEL Hires AppSense Vet for Strategic Alliances

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

IGEL Technologies has brought on a new hire to manage the company’s relationships with Citrix, Microsoft and other manufacturers.

Simon Clephan is IGEL’s new vice president of business development and strategic alliances.

Jed Ayres, president and CEO, IGEL North America, said Clephan has a solid reputation in Silicon Valley for his more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for technology companies.

“Due to his experience in the virtualization and end-user computing space, Simon understands the opportunities and challenges we face, and we look forward to leveraging his experience and connections within the industry to further expand and strengthen the strategic alliances we have with our ecosystem partners," Ayres said.

Clephan spent the last seven years as vice president of system-integrator alliances for AppSense, and before that managed strategic technology alliances for IBM ECM.

IGEL provides endpoint management as well as zero and thin clients.

“With IoT well on its way to becoming mainstream within the enterprise, IGEL is well-positioned to take this market by storm with its ability to simply and efficiently manage countless numbers of distributed devices," Clephan said. “Furthermore, IGEL also has a very strong story to tell around simple and secure endpoint management within cloud and BYOD environments, and I’m looking forward to helping increase their visibility and bolster their alliances with the industry’s top OEMs and systems integrators."

Jed Ayres, the company’s CEO, also came from AppSense. IGEL hired him last spring, and he helped to enhance the company’s partner program.