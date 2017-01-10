IGEL Appoints Citrix Alum as Global Technology Evangelist

By Edward Gately

News

Douglas Brown is the new global technology evangelist at endpoint management software company IGEL Technology.

In this role, Brown will promote the IGEL brand to influential end users.

“Douglas is well-known throughout the technology industry as one of the pre-eminent thought leaders in the virtualization space," said Heiko Gloge, IGEL’s founder and managing director. “We are excited to welcome him on board as an evangelist for the IGEL brand both in North America and around the globe, and we are confident that his knowledge, expertise and connections will prove to be exceptionally valuable in our efforts to build awareness for IGEL as a leading innovator in the endpoint management space."

Brown is CTO, president and founder of DABCC, a website dedicated to all elements of virtualization. Prior to founding DABCC, he served as a senior systems engineer with Citrix Systems, where he developed its deployment system, Methodology-in-a-Box, which has garnered more than 1 million downloads.

“IGEL has a powerful story to share in terms of how its innovative endpoint management software will drive the future of cloud, mobility and IoT within the enterprise, and I’m looking forward to helping them drive greater visibility for their industry-leading solutions among channel partners and end-user customers alike," he said.