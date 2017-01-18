HPE to Buy Hyperconverged Vendor SimpliVity

By Lynn Haber

News

A $650 million bid by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for SimpliVity, a provider of software-defined, hyperconverged infrastructure, is in line with the vendor’s strategy to strengthen its position in the hyperconverged market, estimated to reach about $6 billion by 2020.

SimpliVity, based in Westborough, Mass., was founded in 2009 and is privately held. Its hyperconverged architecture is based on its OmniStack Data Virtualization Platform and OmniStack Accelerator Card. The company launched its first product in April 2013, which is sold exclusively through the channel.

"This transaction expands HPE's software-defined capability and fits squarely within our strategy to make hybrid IT simple for customers," said Meg Whitman, president and CEO, HPE. "More and more customers are looking for solutions that bring them secure, highly resilient, on-premises infrastructure at cloud economics. That's exactly where we're focused."

According to HPE, the combined HPE and SimpliVity portfolio will offer a rich set of enterprise data services across hyperconverged, 3PAR storage, composable infrastructure and multi-cloud offerings. SimpliVity's technology is expected to bring additional benefits to HPE's hyperconverged portfolio, including:

Built-in enterprise data protection and resiliency that simplifies backup and enables customers to more quickly restore operations.

Enterprise storage utilization and virtual machine (VM) efficiency that help customers control cost and performance.

Always-on compression and de-duplication that guarantees 90 percent capacity savings across storage and backup.

Policy-based VM-centric management that simplifies operations and enables data mobility, making development teams and end-users more productive.

"This move really helps HPE round out its HCI offering," notes Terri McClure, senior analyst with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "The HC 380 was (and is) a great fit for some of the classic early HCI use cases – remote and branch office or VDI – but the richer enterprise data services that SimpliVity offers, such as integrated data protection, disaster recovery, dedupe and compression, will give the HC380 an entrée into the data center. If HPE can really integrate OneView and SimpliVity OmniCube, it will create a compelling data-center offering in support of its hybrid cloud strategy," she told us.

Both HPE and SimpliVity channel partners will continue with business as usual, HPE noted. The vendor will continue to offer its existing hyperconverged products, the HC 380 and the HC 250, to partners and customers. For SimpliVity customers and partners, there will be ...