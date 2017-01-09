Former Acme Packet COO Joins BroadSoft

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

BroadSoft has hired Acme Packet's former chief operating officer as its new chief revenue officer.

Dino Di Palma takes on the role of CRO at the Maryland-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider. He leads sales for the company, including the BroadSoft Business portfolio.

“Dino is a proven executive who has significant relationships with our service-provider partners in driving rapid revenue growth," said Michael Tessler, president and CEO of BroadSoft. Tessler calls Di Palma "the perfect addition" to help the company maintain and grow market momentum.

Di Palma most recently worked as CEO of the Massachusetts-based Benu Networks, which provided virtual service edge. He spent more than a decade at Acme Packet before Oracle acquired it for $2.1 billion in 2013. He led Acme’s sales, customer service, manufacturing and business development. Acme made session border controllers and other networking hardware.

“BroadSoft Business ... [has] a fully integrated portfolio of cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact-center applications," Di Palma said. “This is an exciting time to join the BroadSoft team and I am looking forward to helping accelerate previous growth."

The company just last month launched its UC-One Conference Room, which it calls a "one-click conference room system experience that enables businesses to easily and affordably connect existing conference rooms to any U-C One virtual conference."