Ecessa, CarrierSales Partner for SD-WAN Sales

News

PRESS RELEASE — Minneapolis, MN – January 17, 2017: CarrierSales – an award-winning Master Agent recognized both nationally and internationally for distributing business IT and telecom services – and Ecessa, a leading software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) provider, announced a formal partnership this month. The partnership extends Ecessa’s channel presence and enhances CarrierSales capabilities to deliver solutions that improve network performance, reliability and management.



“Ecessa is excited to announce another Master Agent partnership,” said Eric Brooker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ecessa. “Our partnerships are integral to Ecessa’s strategy of leveraging the expertise and reach of the channels. There is no doubt that CarrierSales, and their solutions oriented approach, will be a great addition to our growing partner community.



The CarrierSales support team are product experts across 350+ providers and have been recognized as top retention specialists by leading telecom providers. They help support partners with solutions that range from traditional voice services to designing networks and customer cloud solutions. While they continue to support all of the traditional telecom services that are out there, CarrierSales has built a best of breed portfolio that focuses around three core pillars: cloud, contact center and mobility.



“CarrierSales and Ecessa complement each other very well,” said Richard Murray, President of CarrierSales. “Ecessa’s 14 years of WAN optimization experience and thought leadership coupled with our strategic IT services is a great fit for the marketplace.”



Ecessa provides network management solutions for customers of all sizes and industries. By offering a range of both physical and virtual solutions, Ecessa allows customers to take a “crawl-walk-run” approach to SD-WAN. From the basic Ecessa EdgeTM product which provides load balancing and in-call failover, to PowerLinkTM and ClariLinkTM WAN link controllers, which add VPN and SIP functionality, up to WANworXTM products that offer full SD-WAN, Ecessa has a solution for everyone. Ecessa’s product design allows companies to address today’s IT needs; and coupled with their unique upgrade strategy, you can upgrade the device with a simple software download.



This is the third major partnership Ecessa has announced since August 2016.

About Ecessa Corporation

Ecessa designs and manufactures networking hardware and software that provides constant and seamless network connectivity for businesses. The company’s line of WAN controllers has over 10,000 field installations. Ecessa Edge™, PowerLink™, ClariLink™ and WANworX™ controllers enable organizations of all sizes to use any type of private or public network bandwidth to reliably run their Internet and cloud-based applications, connect their offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse WAN links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. The company’s SD-WAN technology optimizes Never Down™ performance of business-critical applications, aids in lowering IT costs, and makes it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information, call (800) 669-6242 or visit www.ecessa.com.

About CarrierSales

CarrierSales is an award-winning master agent recognized both nationally and internationally for distributing business IT and telecom services with a strategic niche in cloud, contact center, and mobility solutions. Since the creation of CarrierSales in 2001, the company has supported its sales partners with dedicated attention, sales engineering, unparalleled back office support and aggressive commissions. With decades of telecom experience and a forward-thinking portfolio with access to over 350 providers, CarrierSales can tailor a custom solution to fit any company’s unique needs. For more information, go to www.carriersales.com or give us a call at 801-838-7819.