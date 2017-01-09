Dell, Juniper, IBM Channel Veteran Lands as Computex CEO

By Lynn Haber

News

Computex Technology Solutions, a national IT solutions provider, has snatched up IT and channel industry veteran Frank Vitagliano to serve as president and CEO, replacing retiring co-founder and CEO Jason Haffar.

As Vitagliano waves good-bye to his colleagues at Dell, where he’s been since April 2013, serving most recently as vice president of global distribution sales and strategy. Haffar moves on to Computex’s board of directors and will also serve as a strategic adviser to the company’s executive leadership team.

“This is a defining day in Computex’s 30-year history, marking a move that will elevate the customer experience Computex delivers, accelerate our growth initiatives and strengthen the business relationships we have today and will pursue in the future," said Sam Haffar, co-founder and chairman. “Frank is a standout executive whose leadership, experience and expertise are widely recognized, often replicated, but never duplicated. Jason and I are excited and equally honored to have him take Computex to a new level of excellence and inspire our team to achieve even greater success."

Vitagliano shook up his 33-year career, when he left IBM Corp., as vice president of worldwide channels, in March 2006 to join Juniper Networks where he worked for about seven years as senior vice president, worldwide channels.

The popular channel executive left Juniper in 2013 – amid a year of a lot of executive changes at the vendor – to join Dell. With the shifting of channel executives after the close of Dell’s EMC acquisition in 2016 – giving the top channel job to John Byrne and appointing top Dell and EMC channel brass, Cheryl Cook and Gregg Ambulos, to global vice president, channel marketing and chief, North America Channel, Dell EMC, respectively – it’s no surprise Vitagliano decided to move on.

In his new job at Computex, Vitagliano will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market strategy.

“The Haffar brothers have done an amazing job positioning Computex to become one of the nation’s top-performing and top-regarded MSPs," said Vitagliano. “I am thrilled and humbled that Sam, Jason and the Board of Directors have presented me with this opportunity to lead Computex. I am eager to work with this amazing team of contributors to build upon our strengths and elevate our game locally and nationally. There is a growing green field of opportunity for strategic IT service providers who understand customer service and know how to use IT to build advantage and exceed goals. Computex will lead in every way, every day. That’s our goal — plain and simple."

Vitagliano and the Haffers met while at IBM.