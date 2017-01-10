Dell EMC Launches New Services for Partners

By Lynn Haber

News

Dell EMC today launched ProDepoy Client Suite, a set of PC deployment services and framework that partners can leverage as a new business opportunity.

The new Suite offers three service levels: Basic, ProDeploy and ProDeploy Plus — each offering different service levels, training and certification.

“Our differentiated services are a big reason customers buy from Dell. ProDeploy Client Suite provides IT managers the flexibility to outsource time-consuming deployment tasks that divert IT staff from more critical initiatives," said Jeff Clarke, Dell vice chairman, operations and president, Client Solutions Group at Dell EMC. “They can now focus on delivering a great end-user experience and increase productivity by putting a fully configured system in their employees' hands."

According to the vendor, the ProDeploy Client Suite options include:

Basic Deployment: Systems are prepared for deployment and arrive with the image loaded, BIOS configured and asset tag applied.

Systems are prepared for deployment and arrive with the image loaded, BIOS configured and asset tag applied. ProDeploy: In addition to the Basic Deployment features, a deployment engineer develops an implementation plan covering all aspects of installation and configuration of hardware and system software, 24/7 onsite installation and post-deployment knowledge transfer. Customers can also an Image Assist tool to quickly create, deploy and maintain a single cross-platform dynamic image.

In addition to the Basic Deployment features, a deployment engineer develops an implementation plan covering all aspects of installation and configuration of hardware and system software, 24/7 onsite installation and post-deployment knowledge transfer. Customers can also an Image Assist tool to quickly create, deploy and maintain a single cross-platform dynamic image. ProDeploy Plus: This end-to-end service addresses every task required to get new PCs – from the factory to desk – up and running fast. In addition to the ProDeploy features, ProDeploy Plus customers can use Dell Connected Configuration to set up a factory distribution point for their Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager to securely configure BIOS, image and domain join, which lowers onsite effort. They also receive data migration with secure data wipe of legacy systems, training credits to use at any time, 30-day post-deployment support, and a dedicated ProSupport Technical Account Manager.

The ProDeploy Client Suite is available for Dell Latitude, OptiPlex and Precision systems in 70 countries.

In a recent interview, John Byrne, Dell EMC global channel chief, told us that he believes “there’s a pot of gold in services" for partners.