Dell Boomi Invests in Channel Chief

By Lynn Haber

News

Dell Boomi’s partner network of ISVs, global systems integrators, regional IT consultancies, OEMs and referral partners has its first channel chief. The vendor on Thursday named David Tavolaro as vice president of business development.

In his new role, Tavolaro is responsible for growing Dell Boomi’s global partner channel and its go-to-market strategy. His previous title was vice president of sales at Anexinet, where he worked for more than a decade. He also held positions at Computer Sciences Corp, DataChannel, Actium and Accenture, according to the company.

Dell acquired Boomi in November 2010 and it is currently part of Dell Technologies. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) integration to enterprises.

“The channel is in our DNA and has been a vital part of our success to date. We believe it will be an accelerator for growth as Boomi expands globally," said Will Corkery, Boomi VP of worldwide sales and business development. “David’s deep industry and operational experience, combined with growing global demand for iPaaS cloud integration, will help further Boomi’s position as the number one integration cloud for companies of all sizes."

Included in the Dell Boomi product portfolio:

The Boomi Integration Cloud is a comprehensive solution for moving, managing and governing information across applications and data repositories, whether cloud-based or on-premises.

Boomi AtomSphere helps customers integrate applications and includes: Boomi Suggest, Boomi Resolve, Boomi Assure, and Boomi Atom.

Boomi EDI for cloud-based B2B integration; Boomi API Management to create, publish and manage APIs; and, Boomi Master Data Management.

Dell Boomi was recognized as a leader in Gartner’s 2016 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.