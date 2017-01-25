Dell Adds Great Bay Software to IoT Partner Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Bay Software, a leader in Endpoint and IoT connection security and listed as a representative vendor in Gartner's October 2016 Market Guide for IoT Security, has joined the Dell IoT Solutions Partner Program as an Associate Partner. Great Bay Software strengthens IoT security by giving enterprises visibility into IoT devices connected to heterogeneous networks via the Dell Edge Gateway 5000 Series.

Qualified to join the program on account of a proven alignment with Dell's strategy to advance commercial and industrial IoT solutions, Great Bay Software looks at network traffic flowing through Dell's IoT Gateway to discover and accurately profile devices that reside on heterogeneous networks. Great Bay continuously monitors the behavior of IoT devices and alerts enterprises if abnormal behavior is detected.

"Lack of network and device visibility is a top concern of security and risk management leaders, both in consumer and industrial IoT verticals, as they don't know what assets they have and if protection is required. Discovery is a prerequisite to IoT security," according to Gartner Research Director Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi and Research VP Lawrence Orans.*

Great Bay's Beacon Endpoint Profiler's artificial intelligence expert system-based engine continuously ingests and correlates data from dozens of sources, including Dell's IoT Gateway, to build and maintain a real-time Warehouse of Context™ on every device connected to the network. By providing visibility into every connected device, Great Bay Software can help enterprises detect, quarantine and even block unauthorized or potentially vulnerable IoT devices before the network is compromised.

"Together with our partners, our mission is to enable IoT solutions that are secure, manageable, easy to deploy, and deliver clear ROI in areas such as improved efficiency, productivity, safety and user experience," said Jason Shepherd, Director, IoT Strategy and Partnerships, Dell. "We're excited to partner with Great Bay Software to help enterprises benefit from IoT solutions while maintaining a strong security posture."

"Dell's IoT Gateways are helping enterprises bridge the IT and OT divide to usher new levels of productivity and efficiency," said Manish Rai, Vice President of Marketing at Great Bay Software. "Great Bay Software provides enterprises embarking on IoT projects the peace of mind they need, by providing comprehensive visibility and control over every connected device – managed, unmanaged and IoT."

Deployed at some of the largest global enterprises, Great Bay Software provides real-time visibility and control for over 20 million connected devices. To learn more about Great Bay Software's IoT security solutions please visit www.greatbaysoftware.com.

* Gartner: Real-Time Discovery, Visibility and Control Are Critical for IoT Security, 3 November 2016

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Great Bay Software

Great Bay Software provides organizations complete real-time visibility and control over all devices on the most complex of global networks. Great Bay Software's Warehouse of Context™ serves as the industry's richest repository of real-time information on all managed and unmanaged endpoints. Security and IT operations teams use Great Bay's easy-to-deploy, agentless solution to continuously discover, monitor and enforce access policies on every endpoint, which is critical given that two-thirds of an organization's devices, which include printers, fax machines and the Internet of Things, are typically unmanaged. Great Bay's unprecedented speed, scale and simplicity give organizations the power to more effectively protect against modern-day threats, simplify regulatory compliance and streamline operations. For more information about Great Bay Software visit www.greatbaysoftware.com.