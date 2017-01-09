CompTIA Announces New IT Professional Organization

By Lynn Haber

As CompTIA, founded in 1982, moves into its 35th year, the tech industry association on Monday announced the acquisition of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) and unveiled plans to build a new organization called CompTIA Association of IT Professionals. Expect to see the official rollout by early May.

Discussions to formalize CompTIA’s relationship with IT professionals began last year with the idea of forming the new association as a sister organization to its existing legacy channel organization, with both arms sitting under the CompTIA umbrella. CompTIA’s ultimate mission is to have a positive impact on the IT workforce.

Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president of industry relations at the organization, called this development a natural progression given CompTIA’s relationship with IT pros and its commitment to being the stewards and advocates for the IT workforce.

“We realized over that year, especially, that we’re getting to a very critical area with the IT workforce with widening skills gaps and a diminishing desire on the part of the next generation to pursue careers in IT — and how critical that is to both our society and our economy," she told us.

CompTIA’s longtime relationship with IT professionals is visible via its certification arm, which certifies 200,000 IT pros annually and has about 1.2 million U.S.-based certification alumni on its roster. CompTIA certification includes: CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, and CompTIA Security+, to name a few.

In the works is an updated CompTIA website and new online digital offerings. First in line among member benefits is a new career or job portal, done in partnership with Burning Glass Technologies, a company that delivers job market analytics. The portal will include a resume builder that customizes a member’s resume for each job application.

“This is to make sure that we’re matching their skills and experiences to the job needs which will help the job applicant meet the requirements of the job," said Hammervik.

Burning Glass will aggregate almost all of the open IT positions in the market and push out to members any relevant career opportunities that they might consider — or a member can scan the job board by city, salary, job criteria, etc.

CompTIA’s legacy channel members aren’t immune from IT skills shortages and their No. 1 challenge is finding talent. “Everybody in the next gen wants to go work for Google or Facebook, but not a small MSP in town. It’s very hard for [partners]," said Hammervik.

To help channel-partner members, CompTIA will allow them to post open positions on the job portal and make them a priority when pushing out job opportunities to IT pros, to educate them about opportunities outside of the big vendor firms and perhaps, even find work in their own hometown.

The career portal will also offer a career path road map laying out the skills needed, positions that should be pursued, and the time it should take to get IT pros along their career path from IT job A to B to C, etc. Membership renewal will automatically trigger a ...