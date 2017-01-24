Comcast Offers SMBs Gigabits via Cable

By James Anderson

News

Comcast Business is offering gigabit-speed connections to business customers — and it doesn't require fiber to get them.

The cable giant on Tuesday announced the availability of DOCSIS 3.1 Internet service to small and medium-size companies in select regions.

Businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Nashville can now access Comcast’s Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 speed tiers. They must first contact Comcast to change their service and order a new modem.

The company says these businesses will be able to upgrade their speeds on their existing networks without resource-consuming construction.

“High-capacity, high-performance internet can be a difference-maker for businesses that want to leverage software-as-a-service applications to improve their operations or enhance the customer experience by offering in-store Wi-Fi or a robust e-commerce site," said Kevin O’Toole, senior vice president of product management at Comcast Business. “DOCSIS 3.1 business internet service offers a new and easy plug-and-play option for accessing gigabit speeds in any business environment — whether that is a large distributed enterprise across a wide geographic area or a small business with one or a few locations."

Comcast said it will expand Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 to most of its service areas in 2017 and 2018.

Matt Davis, program director for IDC, says DOCSIS 3.1-based internet helps SMBs more quickly add network capacity.

"With more business operations moving to a cloud-based model, staying ahead of the bandwidth curve will be an important part of an organization’s migration strategy," Davis said.

