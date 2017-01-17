Cisco Offers New Data and Analytics Training Portfolio

By Lynn Haber

Cisco on Tuesday announced updates to its data-center certification track with a new data and analytics portfolio that readies IT professionals for the modern data-center environment.

The new training focuses on data management and data virtualization, or integrated data management and virtualization, and includes skills and hands-on learning.

Data Management Training includes: Cisco Big Data Analytics, Architecture and Management Training Course – available next month; and Advanced Big Data Analytics, Architecture, Management and Applications Training Course – available in March.

The Data Virtualization Training includes three courses: Cisco Information Server Basic Training Course; Cisco Information Server Administration Training Course; and Cisco Information Server Advanced Training Course. No dates are posted yet for these trainings.

According to Cisco, the Data and Analytics Training includes:

Integrated infrastructure for big data and analytics will allow participants to design scalable, reliable, and intelligent data-center solutions using Cisco UCS integrated infrastructure for big data and analytics;

Data virtualization will allow participants to gain practical, hands-on skills with the Cisco Data Virtualization Platform, including the Cisco Information Server and Business Directory.

The vendor also made major updates to the Data Center Certification Track:

The CCNA, CCNP, and CCIE Data Center certification exams and curricula have been completely revised to keep IT practitioners at the forefront of the latest key skills, technologies and industry best practices for data-center infrastructure. This includes data center network management, streamlined operations through automation and the capability to implement unified computing and advanced virtualization. The programs provide the skills to establish policy-driven infrastructure across data center physical and virtual resources and the ability to secure the necessary data center resources.

Certified IT practitioners will have validated skills for key roles needed to enable business transformation initiatives. Skills will help streamline data-center operations, implement and manage solutions and technologies, and work closely with cloud and application-services teams.

Continuing in the tradition of providing job-role-based certification programs, the updated portfolio establishes practical knowledge through an increased focus on hands-on curriculum.

Back in November, at Cisco Partner Summit, the vendor named Roland Acra to lead its efforts to build the next generation Data Center. Kicking off his third stint at the company, he was named senior vice president and general manager, Data Center Business Group. Acra is responsible for defining the next phase of Cisco’s data-center strategy and driving development for its data-center portfolio. His group will include all data center switching products — NX2/4/5/6K, NX3K, NX7K, and NX9K, UCS, SAN, and associated products and programs. Cisco also announced plans to consolidate all of the NXOS development team under this group.